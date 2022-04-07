Ferran Torres has finished off a superb Barcelona team goal this evening.

The Blaugrana have come up against a solid Eintracht Frankfurt side this evening in their Europa League quarter-final first leg this evening.

Xavi Hernandez lost Gerard Pique to injury within the first half hour, and they went behind in the 48th minute.

Ansgar Knauff put the home side ahead, but Barca have responded six minutes after the hour-mark, and what a goal it was.

After some brilliant build-up play, a one-two between Torres and Frenkie de Jong opened up Frankfurt brilliantly.

Torres then slotted into the far corner with a smart finish across his body.

The goal epitomised Barca’s play over recent weeks, and while they haven’t been at their best in Frankfurt this evening, they are still capable of a moment of magic.

They have done just that with this goal, and you can catch it below.