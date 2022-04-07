Barcelona Europa League

Ferran Torres secures draw for Barcelona in Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League clash

Barcelona were forced to settle for a draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men had to come from behind to secure the draw and will have to produce a winning performance back in Catalonia to progress to the semi-finals.

Barca got off to a far from ideal start in Germany, with Gerard Pique limping off with what appeared to be an adductor injury in the 27th minute.

Frankfurt produced a solid first half and got their reward three minutes after half-time when Ansgar Knauff put the home side in front.

Barca responded well, but they were forced to come up with something special to undo a tight Frankfurt side.

Some brilliant link-up play between Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong saw Barca equalise in the 66th minute.

After a neat one-two, Torres slotted the ball home with a neat finish across his body.

Frankfurt went on to have a man sent off when Tuta received a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

But Barca couldn’t take full advantage and will return to Camp Nou on level terms ahead of next week’s second leg.

Posted by

Tags Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League FC Barcelona Ferran Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.