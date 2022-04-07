Barcelona were forced to settle for a draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men had to come from behind to secure the draw and will have to produce a winning performance back in Catalonia to progress to the semi-finals.

Barca got off to a far from ideal start in Germany, with Gerard Pique limping off with what appeared to be an adductor injury in the 27th minute.

Frankfurt produced a solid first half and got their reward three minutes after half-time when Ansgar Knauff put the home side in front.

Barca responded well, but they were forced to come up with something special to undo a tight Frankfurt side.

Some brilliant link-up play between Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong saw Barca equalise in the 66th minute.

After a neat one-two, Torres slotted the ball home with a neat finish across his body.

Frankfurt went on to have a man sent off when Tuta received a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

But Barca couldn’t take full advantage and will return to Camp Nou on level terms ahead of next week’s second leg.