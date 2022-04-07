Celta Vigo want Riqui Puig as Barcelona eye up Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno

Riqui Puig’s future is up in the air.

The Catalan midfielder’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 but he hasn’t been enjoying any game-time under Ronald Koeman or Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona this season.

Celta Vigo are interested in him.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the Galician club want to sign the diminutive playmaker but don’t want negotiations to drag on. They want to make the deal happen.

Simultaneously, Barcelona are said to be eyeing up Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno for a summer move.

They aren’t the only interested party, however. Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be checking him out.

Born and raised in Catalonia, Moreno spent time with Barcelona as a youth before coming through the lower divisions and eventually hitting the big time with Mallorca.

He joined Betis in the summer of 2019 after five years with Rayo Vallecano inclusive of a loan spell at Elche.