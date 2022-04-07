Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘fine wine’ Karim Benzema after Chelsea win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his talismanic captain Karim Benzema after their 3-1 Champions League win at Chelsea.

Los Blancos have moved to within touching distance of the last four with a dominant performance at Stamford Bridge as Benzema took centre stage for Ancelotti’s visitors.

Two fantastic first half headers set Real Madrid on course for all three points against the Premier League giants before a third goal made it back to back trebles in Champions League action.

A fine night’s works brings Benzema up to 37 goals for the season in all competitions and he remains priceless to Ancelotti in their push for glory.

“Every day he is better, like a fine wine”, as per reports from Marca.

“Every day he shows more leadership, and feels more important in the team, and this is what makes the difference.

“He has so much personality. He knows he’s a very important player here.”

Real Madrid return to their La Liga title challenge this weekend as they host local rivals Getafe before taking on Chelsea next week.

Ancelotti’s league leaders are currently out in front with a 12-point lead ahead of Barcelona and they should have the title wrapped up before the end of April.

