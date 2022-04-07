Real Betis want to keep full-back Hector Bellerin beyond this season.

Bellerin has spent this season on loan with Los Verdiblancos, playing a significant part in what has been an impressive campaign so far.

Betis are looking a solid bet to secure a Europa League spot, and they are planning to keep Bellerin.

Mundo Deportivo report Manuel Pellegrini is keen to keep the 27-year-old around in the long term.

Discussions between Betis and Arsenal are expected to take place over the coming weeks, ahead of Bellerin’s scheduled return to the Emirates Stadium, at the end of this season.

Arsenal are likely to be open to a sale this summer, with Bellerin only having one year remaining on his deal from this summer.

The full-back has already racked up 28 appearances for Betis across all competitions, and he is likely to continue to feature regularly between now and the end of the season.