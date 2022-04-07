Barcelona have suffered a big injury blow during their Europe League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

The Blaugrana are in Germany this evening, competing in their quarter-final first leg.

And at time of writing, it is goalless at the break, and the most significant moment for Barca is a 27th minute injury blow.

Experienced centre-back Gerard Pique has limped off after overstretching trying to make an interception.

Pique appeared to be holding his left adductor and it will be a big concern for Xavi Hernandez, with Clement Lenglet coming off the bench.

Pique has played a pivotal role this season, coming into excellent form since the arrival of Xavi.

The 35-year-old has managed his fitness excellently this season, missing just four games across all competitions.

But he could now be set for a spell on the sidelines, with the second leg against Frankfurt coming up only next week after a trip to Valencia to face Levante.