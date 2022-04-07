Atletico Madrid marksman Luis Suarez is talking to two clubs about potential summer transfers

Luis Suarez’s future is unresolved.

The Uruguayan striker scored two goals against Alaves at the weekend to become Atletico Madrid’s top scorer this season with 13 goals.

But Suarez wasn’t used in the Champions League trip to Manchester City during the week despite Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha all featuring.

Suarez’s contract with Los Rojiblancos expires at the end of the season and multiple conversations are taking place about his future according to Diario AS.

Two clubs involved in such conversations are Turkish outfits Besiktas and Fenerbahce. Suarez’s camp has reached out to both to try and gauge what kind of offer they could produce to him.

Suarez joined Atletico in the summer of 2020 after being shown through the back door at Barcelona despite his status as the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the club.

The 35-year-old scored 21 goals for Los Rojiblancos in his first season to fire Diego Simeone’s side to victory in La Liga.