Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is said to be the subject of serious interest.

Asensio faces an uncertain future as things stand, with his current contract set to expire in 2023.

The Spaniard has featured regularly under Carlo Ancelotti this season, but there has been no new contract proposal from Real Madrid.

And that has opened the door to other clubs, with a potential bargain on the table this summer.

One of those clubs is AC Milan, who are said to be keen on a move for Asensio this summer.

According to AS, the Serie A giants hold a serious interest in the forward and have already made contact ahead of a possible move this summer.

It’s detailed that Milan are permitted to pay Asensio’s current salary of €5million per year under Serie A’s version of the ‘Beckham Law’.

This will be one to keep an eye on as the summer draws closer.