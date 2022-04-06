Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea could get ‘hammered’ in Madrid second leg

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has warned his players they could face disaster in Madrid in their Champions League quarter final second leg.

The Blues were outgunned by Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the opening game with French superstar Karim Benzema netting a hat trick in London.

Benzema’s first two goals came from outstanding passages of play from Carlo Ancelotti’s side but his third was a gift from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Despite Kai Havertz’s goal, Chelsea ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat, and they now face a mammoth task in Madrid next week.

Los Blancos experience shone through in the second half and Tuchel claimed things could get even worse unless his squad reacts.

“It is a heavy loss,” Tuchel told an interview with BT Sport, reported via BBC Sport.

“It was one of the worst first halves I’ve seen from us at Stamford Bridge.

“Individually, and as a team, it was not enough. It was far from our standards and that is how you lose games.

“You can always come back and win it, but when you kill the game by yourself after 45 minutes, it is harder and harder.

Thomas Tuchel does not think the tie with Real Madrid is still alive 😮 pic.twitter.com/QANKxMX20s — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) April 6, 2022

“If we keep playing like this we will lose at Southampton and then we will get hammered at The Bernabeu.”

Chelsea return to the day job of Premier League action at home to the Saints this weekend before travelling to face Real Madrid on April 12.

