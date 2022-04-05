Villarreal to count on full house for Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Villarreal will be looking to make history in their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. The club could reach just their second Champions League semi-final in their history, just a year on from securing their first major trophy. The first occasion resulted in Villarreal falling to Arsenal in dramatic fashion back in 2006.

¡𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗦 𝗔𝗚𝗢𝗧𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗦 🎟️🔚! ¡El Estadio de la Cerámica cuelga el '𝘕𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘴' para el Villarreal-Bayern del miércoles (21.00h) tras agotar 𝙏𝙊𝘿𝘼𝙎 sus localidades 🤯!#UCL pic.twitter.com/LrFIBnVObt — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) April 4, 2022

Around 22,500 will be part of it. On Monday Villarreal announced that they had sold out the stadium for the match, with 2,500 tickets given to Bayern. It’s worth recalling that Villarreal is a city of just over 50,000 people, meaning just over 39% of the city will form the home crowd.

Their Champions League run has also been a significant benefit on a financial level. As Sport report, €48.6m has been earned by Villarreal in prize and TV money. Given the total season budget for the year was €138m, that represents a massive boost for the club.