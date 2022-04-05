Real Madrid sign Brazilian right-back Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid have signed Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian right-back has joined Los Blancos on loan until June of 2023 according to Fabrizio Romano but has already agreed a pre-contract for the next five years.

This will be activated if Madrid trigger their option to buy that’s believed to be between €17m and €18m.

Madrid are taking advantage of the rule FIFA brought in where playing plying their trade in Ukraine and Russia can secure transfers outside of the usual window due to the conflict there.

And Madrid need to strengthen at right back. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have been playing there this season but neither player has completely convinced. Fresh blood is needed.

And Vinicius, 18, will bring that although he’ll start off with Castilla. The Brazilian only joined Shakhtar from Internacional during the January transfer window.

He’ll hope to impress and earn promotion to the first team.