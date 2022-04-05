Papu Gomez returns to training with Sevilla for the first time since February 27th

Papu Gomez has returned to training with Sevilla.

The Argentine has been absent in recent times but trained with the group on Tuesday according to Mundo Deportivo.

Sevilla play Granada this Friday evening at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and Papu hopes to be available for the game.

Papu suffered a muscle injury during the Seville Derby on February 27th, when Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-1.

He’s not played since then and neither have Sevilla won in La Liga since then. His return is a real boost for Julen Lopetegui amidst what amounts to an injury crisis for the Andalusian side.

Fernando, Thomas Delaney, Suso and Marcos Acuna are all still out injured as Sevilla enter a crucial final stretch of the season.

Los Nervionenses are currently fourth in La Liga having been leapfrogged by both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Betis are breathing down their necks in fifth, just four behind.