Ousmane Dembele turns up for Barcelona training despite it being a day off for the squad

Ousmane Dembele is flying.

The Barcelona winger played 90 minutes with intensity against Sevilla at the weekend before being replaced by Nico Gonzalez in injury time to a standing ovation.

His fitness has never been higher and he’s now played two consecutive months without sustaining an injury.

Perhaps a reason for that is extra work being done behind the scenes to look after his body; Mundo Deportivo have reported that he turned up for training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Tuesday morning despite it being a day off for the squad.

The 24-year-old Frenchman wasn’t the only player to be seen putting in overtime; also present at the Ciutat Esportiva was Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo and Clement Lenglet.

Dembele’s future beyond the end of this season is still unknown.

His contract with Barcelona expires in the summer and negotiations are yet to bear fruit. As always, time will tell.