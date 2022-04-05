Mateu Alemany meets with Ousmane Dembele’s representative in Marrakech

Ousmane Dembele’s future is up in the air.

Barcelona’s sporting director Mateu Alemany met with the Frenchman’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, in Marrakech yesterday.

Barcelona want to renew Dembele’s contract but need it to be financially feasible for them. No formal offer was presented but the foundations were laid for future meetings as per Diario Sport.

The objective of the meeting was the relieve the tension between the two parties after the drama of the January transfer window.

Alemany explained the financial situation of the club to Sissoko and how they’ve structured the squad’s salaries. Dembele’s man made clear that nothing has been agreed with any other club.

Both parties left the meeting optimistic and have agreed upon a period of reflection before proceeding. Both Barcelona and Dembele are going to have to make an effort to close a deal.

Alemany returned to Barcelona this afternoon and today has a meeting scheduled with Ronald Araujo’s representatives. The Uruguayan centre-back is also in the midst of negotiations.