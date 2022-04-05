Kylian Mbappe reportedly to announce he’ll stay at Paris Saint-Germain at end of the season

Kylian Mbappe’s future is still unclear.

The Frenchman’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season and it had been expected he’d join Real Madrid.

But that certainty has been undermined recently.

Cope report that Mbappe will announce what he intends to do when this campaign comes to an end and according to Daniel Riolo his decision will be that he stays at the Parc des Princes.

It’s thought that there’s a dispute within Mbappe’s family about what the 23-year-old should do; his father would rather he renews with PSG while his mother prefers a move to Madrid.

It’s not certain which party is going to win out but one thing for sure is that it’s no longer nailed-on that Mbappe is going to Spain.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and has contributed 160 goals and 81 assists in 209 games for PSG.

He’s also scored 26 goals in 54 appearances for France.