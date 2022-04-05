Karim Benzema admits he’d love to play alongside both Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior

Karim Benzema has said he’d love to play with Kylian Mbappe.

The two already lead the line for the French national team together but they could very well join forces at club level soon.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season and all signs point to him joining his compatriot to play for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu when it does.

And Benzema would welcome the idea.

Speaking with L’Equipe in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano he said that Mbappe would form part of a stellar attacking trident alongside himself and Vinicius Junior.

“Kylian Mbappe could be the third star with Vinicius and me? Yes, I say this a lot of times,” Benzema said.

“With Mbappe we get on well because we know what the other is going to do on the pitch. It’s perfect.”

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

He’s since developed to become one of the finest players in European football, scoring 160 goals in 209 appearances for the Parisian outfit as well as 26 goals in 54 games for France.

Benzema is no slouch either.

34 now, he’s no spring chicken. But he’s still one of the most feared centre-forwards in the game and has scored 313 goals for Madrid in 594 games. He’s also scored 36 in 94 for France.