Eder Militao will be walking a tightrope at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea tomorrow night

Only Thibaut Courtois has played more than Eder Militao this season for Real Madrid; 3,720 minutes to 3,619 minutes.

The Brazilian centre-back is absolutely vital to Carlo Ancelotti’s team but will be walking a tightrope at Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening according to Diario AS.

If he picks up a booking against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tomorrow evening he’ll miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s not a new situation for the Brazilian.

He played the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain with the same threat hanging over his head having picked up a yellow card in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

But it didn’t affect his performance. Militao recovered seven balls, intercepted four, enjoyed a 100% success rate in aerial duels and won 75% of his defensive one-on-ones.

The good news, however, is that should Los Blancos make it past Chelsea, Militao’s record will be cleared for the semi-final.