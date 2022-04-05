Claudio Bravo renews his contract with Real Betis until 2023

Claudio Bravo has renewed with Real Betis until 2023.

The Chilean goalkeeper’s contract had been set to expire at this season’s end but Cope report he’s extended for another year.

Bravo, 38, arrived at Betis in the summer of 2020.

He’s since become an important member of the club’s squad, playing 39 matches for Los Verdiblancos, conceding 50 goals. He’s also managed to keep 12 clean sheets during his time in Seville.

Bravo will therefore turn 40 contracted to Betis. His career has seen him enjoy spells with Colo Colo, Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Manchester City. He’s earned 142 caps for Chile.

Betis are flying this season.

They’re currently fifth in La Liga, just four points behind city rivals Sevilla and the Champions League spot they currently occupy.

They also have the final of the Copa del Rey to look forward to.

Betis face Valencia at La Cartuja in Seville on April 23rd. They’ve won the competition twice before; in 1977 and also in 2005.