Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t travelled to London with Real Madrid for European clash with Chelsea

Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t travelled to London with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos face Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash tomorrow evening but Ancelotti has been unable to travel according to Marca.

This is because the Italian coach tested positive for covid-19 last week and still hasn’t tested negative. He missed last weekend’s match against Celta Vigo and as things stand will miss Chelsea.

But there’s still a chance.

If Ancelotti passes his PCR test tomorrow he can still travel to London and take his place in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti doesn’t have any symptoms and feels fine but until he tests negative he has to stay in self-isolation. If he doesn’t, his son Davide Ancelotti will take charge of the team like at Celta.

But this is a huge game.

A place in the semi-final of the Champions League is at stake and Chelsea are the reigning European champions.