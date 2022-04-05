Barcelona’s sporting leadership to meet with Ronald Araujo’s people in key day for his future

Today is a key day in the future of Ronald Araujo.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who claim that Barcelona’s sporting leadership is meeting with the Uruguayan’s agent today.

Araujo’s team wants him to be given a contract in line with what the market is offering the centre-back. They believe that Barcelona are taking in-house players for granted somewhat.

Barcelona are being careful not to repeat the mistakes of the past and allowing the wage bill to get out of control.

Araujo’s deal runs until the summer of 2023 and he has one of the lowest wages in the first-team despite his colossal importance. He’s a starting centre-back alongside Gerard Pique.

That’s why Barcelona are willing to make an effort with him.

Both parties are going to have to cede ground if an agreement is to happen, but there is genuine will on both sides to do so. Today won’t lock down anything concrete but it will be of genuine importance.