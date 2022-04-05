Barcelona consider summer move for Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan

Barcelona want to sign a left-back this summer.

Jordi Alba is the only senior player in that position as things stand and he isn’t getting any younger. Some of the names touted have included Nicolas Tagliafico and Alejandro Grimaldo in the past.

And according to Diario AS, Javi Galan is also being considered.

La Blaugrana have been following the Celta Vigo defender for some time and consider him to be of the ideal profile to compete with Alba. Galan is 27 years old while Alba is 33.

A potential stumbling block, however, is the fact that Galan’s contract with Celta runs until 2026. A transfer would have to be brokered, although Barcelona have a good relationship with Celta.

But while Barcelona want to sign a left-back this summer it’s not an absolute priority right now. The main focus is on renewing the contracts of Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele as well as bringing in a top-level nine.