Atletico Madrid and Manchester City’s predicted lineups for this evening’s European clash

Atletico Madrid face Manchester City this evening.

It’s the first leg of the quarter-final of the Champions League and the fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium in England.

It promises to be an intriguing clash between two of the finest coaches in Europe in Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola.

Atletico beat City’s city rivals Manchester United in the previous round while City made light work of Sporting Lisbon.

Guardiola will set his team up in a 4-3-3 according to Marca.

Ederson will start in goal behind a back four of Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Former Atletico man Rodrigo will anchor the midfield with Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne either side of him.

Phil Foden will lead the line operating as a false nine and he’ll be flanked by Raheem Sterling and Riyadh Mahrez.

Simeone will set his team up in a 5-3-2.

Jan Oblak will start in goal behind a back three of Stefan Savic, Felipe and Reinildo Mandava.

Marcos Llorente and Renan Lodi will operate as wing backs with Geoffrey Kondogbia the sitting player. Rodrigo de Paul and Koke will play either side of the man from the Central African Republic.

Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix will lead the line.