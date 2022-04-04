Xavi Hernandez says Barcelona will fight to win La Liga until it’s mathematically impossible

Barcelona are going to fight for La Liga until the end.

That’s according to their coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday evening in comments he made after La Blaugrana beat Sevilla 1-0 at Camp Nou thanks to a golazo from Pedri.

It was a tough game against a capable rival but Pedri’s moment of class in the 72nd minute proved ultimately decisive. The result meant that Barcelona overtook Sevilla and moved into second.

They’re 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand. Barcelona have nine games left to play while Madrid have eight and the former look more convincing than the latter.

And while it remains unlikely that La Blaugrana are going to be able to make up that distance and overhaul Los Blancos they are in a position to dream. And if they keep pushing as hard as they are since Xavi took charge they’re going to run them very close.

“It’s a transcendental goal,” Xavi said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “It’s adrenaline. I had the feeling that it was going to come. I like to win and I believe that the team deserved it. We didn’t send a message to anyone; we sent it to ourselves.

“We won and we enjoyed ourselves. The atmosphere was extraordinary. And regarding La Liga, as long as the mathematics doesn’t say otherwise we’ll keep fighting. We’re going to try. We’re going to try to win all the games. It’s hard to see Real Madrid dropping points but we’re going to try until the end.”