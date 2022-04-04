Xavi Hernandez invites Louis van Gaal to Camp Nou after learning he’s suffering from cancer of the prostate

Xavi Hernandez has invited Louis van Gaal to Camp Nou.

The Barcelona coach wants the Dutchman to attend a match before the end of the season after Van Gaal yesterday revealed that he’s suffering from cancer of the prostate.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who note that Van Gaal is the coach who gave Xavi, one of the greatest midfielders of all time and certainly in Barcelona’s history, his first-team debut.

Van Gaal is said to be delighted by the invitation and will take his former pupil up on it. Barcelona’s remaining La Liga fixtures at Camp Nou include Cadiz, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca, Celta Vigo and Villarreal. They’ll also play Eintracht Frankfurt there in the Europa League and, if they progress, either West Ham United or Lyon.

Xavi maintains fluid contact with Van Gaal; there’s always been mutual admiration between the pair. Xavi also has three Dutch players under his command that also work with Van Gaal with the Netherlands; Frenkie de Jong, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.