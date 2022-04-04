Watch: Pep Guardiola offers hilarious response when asked about his tendency to overthink big games

Atletico Madrid face Manchester City this week.

Los Rojiblancos travel to England to lock horns with the Premier League champions today ahead of tomorrow night’s game.

And it’s a big one; the quarter-final of the Champions League. Atletico will be keen to put in a strong performance at the Etihad Stadium and earn a good result before the second leg.

And they’re in good form.

After a poor start to the season Diego Simeone’s men have surged to third in La Liga, overtaking Sevilla this weekend. They’re now level on points with Barcelona as well as Sevilla. League leaders Real Madrid are 12 points clear.

City are top of the Premier League, doing a much better job of defending their title than Atletico are. But they’re far from running away with the league; Liverpool are just a point behind.

Atletico knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League in the last 16 while City made light work of Sporting Lisbon.

Speaking pre-game, Pep Guardiola was asked about his tendency to overthink big European games and try something crazy from a tactical perspective. His wry response left clear in no uncertain terms that he was aware what the public perception of him is.