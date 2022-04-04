Watch: Ivan Rakitic strips to show his gratitude to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou

Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

Pedri’s golazo in the 72nd minute decided the game and saw Barcelona climb above Sevilla in La Liga to second place.

The game was also notable as the first Ivan Rakitic has played at Camp Nou in front of a crowd since he left Barcelona in 2020.

The Croatian rejoined Sevilla from La Blaugrana that summer six years after leaving the Andalusian outfit for Barcelona.

He won everything at Camp Nou; four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles, two Supercopa de Espana titles, one Champions League, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

And he made sure to thank the Barcelona fans present at Camp Nou after the game, coming back out after the final whistle before gifting his shirt and his shorts to fans in the crowd.

Rakitic, 34, made 310 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, contributing 35 goals and 42 assists in that time.