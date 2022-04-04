Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a leading candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos face his team, Chelsea, in the quarter-final of the Champions League this month but The Telegraph, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, have linked the German with a move to Spain.

It would take place in the summer, with Tuchel coming in to replace Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is being backed by the Madrid board for now but everything depends on how the season ends.

Madrid seem to be on course to win La Liga but they’re going to have to close out their title charge convincingly if Ancelotti is to continue in the role next season.

Tuchel is one of the leading candidates to replace him if there is a change. The German has done a superb job in London – winning the Champions League in his first season – but Chelsea’s future is up in the air due to sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich.