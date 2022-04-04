Sergio Ramos whistled by the Parc des Princes during Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 5-1 last night.

But the Parc des Princes weren’t happy. Every time Sergio Ramos touched the ball in his first appearance after two months out injured he was whistled by the crowd according to Marca.

PSG’s supporters haven’t forgiven their team for their disappointing season, especially the manner of their Champions League exit at the hands of Ramos’ former club, Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior were both whistled in the aftermath of PSG’s collapse at the Santiago Bernabeu and now Ramos has gotten the same treatment.

Because last night was only the sixth appearance the Andalusian has made for the French club since joining on a free transfer from Los Blancos during the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old has been plagued with injuries ever since he landed in Paris and looks increasingly unlikely to make it into Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.