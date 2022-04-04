Ruben Neves’ most likely destination this summer transfer window is said to be Barcelona

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ruben Neves.

That’s according to David Ornstein in The Athletic. He claims that the Portuguese international may be allowed to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers after five years of five service.

Barcelona, it’s understood, is the most likely destination for him.

Other Premier League clubs are also interested in the 25-year-old, however, and Wolves would happily offer him a new deal. It’s thought Neves is keen to play Champions League football.

Neves came through the youth system with Porto before leaving for England and Wolves in 2017. Since then the defensive midfielder has played 207 games across all competitions for the club, providing 24 goals and 12 assists.

He’s also earned 26 caps for the Portuguese national team and was part of the team that won the 2019 Nations League. He’ll also be part of Fernando Santos’ squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will be keen to thrive after missing out on Euro 2016.