Rodrigo de Paul explains how unity dug Atletico Madrid out of poor run

Atletico Madrid are without doubt enjoying their best moment of the season. On a run of six straight games, Los Colchoneros will enter their Champions League clash with Manchester City full of confidence.

At one point in January, things look very grim indeed. Atletico Madrid were registering their worst defensive numbers in a decade of Cholo Simeone and some had started to question whether they might miss out on the Champions League spots.

Ahead of their tie in Manchester, Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul spoke to Goal about the atmosphere in the dressing room at the point. Specifically, Ruben Uria asked de Paul why things changed.

“In the bad moments that the team had, sometimes it happens in football if you know groups and dressing rooms, that there are two paths: come together or listen to the criticisms and generate a rift that can damage you and generate negativity. The team came together, it was stronger than ever and that base is what allowed us to grow, to improve, to win the knockout in the Champions League in Manchester.”

As a consequence of those poor results and numbers, some had started to question whether Cholo Simeone was the right man for the job. De Paul was resolute in his response.

“Doubting Cholo Simeone is crazy. He is one of the best managers in the world, he is very clear on everything. And when things are not going well, it’s down to everyone and when they are, then too.”

“We know that Simeone is the head of this team, the one who operates this ship and we are all on board. We have a lot of belief in what he tells us and above all, because of the way Cholo has of transmitting it.”

Atletico Madrid beat Alaves 4-1 at the weekend and are currently eight unbeaten, their best run of the season.