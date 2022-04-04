Real Madrid have devised a plan for Eden Hazard, according to reports.

Hazard has struggles for Los Blancos since his big-money move from Chelsea in 2019, both in terms of fitness and form.

The Belgian couldn’t stay fit in his first 18 months at the club, and while he did manage to stay in contention for much of the first half of this season.

But Carlo Ancelotti rarely called upon the winger, preferring both Marco Asensio and Rodrygo.

When he did play, Hazard largely struggled, and due to osteoporosis from a previous operation, he has now been forced back into surgery, missing up to six weeks.

It has been a disastrous spell for the Belgian, and it seems Real Madrid are now wanting to move on.

Diario AS report Los Blancos plan to send Hazard on loan next season in the hope he can rediscover his best form ahead of selling him in the future.

As things stand, the Belgian’s value is too low for him to be sold, but the key challenge involved in sending him on loan is his wages.

If Real Madrid can find a taker, it seems they will send Hazard on loan for next season, albeit they will likely have to contribute to the 31-year-old’s wages to make it happen.