Real Madrid in contact with Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry

The contract situation of Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich shows no signs of being resolved anytime soon.

Formerly of Arsenal, Gnabry is a key part of Julian Nagelsmann’s operation at Bayern Munich. Already this season he has contributed 14 goals and 10 assists to their cause.

Yet with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Gnabry’s future is up in the air with no sign of a new deal being signed. Gnabry wants to become one of the highest paid players at Bayern and according to Goal has set his demands at €9m per year.

Although Nagelsmann is very keen to keep Gnabry and has publicly voiced that opinion, it appears the club is yet to get to that figure. That being said, it isn’t a purely financial decision.

Among the options open to him, Real Madrid are keen to bring him to Spain and have already been in contact with his agents – news which first broke in February. It’s also been reported that his friendship with David Alaba could be an added advantage for Los Blancos, who are considering spending €60m on Gnabry.

Italian giants Juventus are also in the hunt, while Liverpool feel he could be a good option to replace Mohamed Salah if he departs.