Real Madrid are remaining calm about the Kylian Mbappe situation

Real Madrid are calm about the Kylian Mbappe situation.

Speaking post-match after Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient last night the Frenchman said that he hasn’t taken a decision about his future and that new elements have emerged.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires at the end of this season and it had been widely assumed he’d join Madrid when it does. But his comments last night have worried many Madridistas.

But according to Mundo Deportivo there’s zero worry at the Santiago Bernabeu about the outcome of this transfer saga.

The powers-that-be at Madrid believe that Mbappe will be wearing white come the beginning of next season and know that the decision is in the hands of the player rather than PSG.

But until the deal is done speculation will continue and should Mbappe stay put at the Parc des Princes it would be a serious blow to Los Blancos. They’re obsessed with landing their man.