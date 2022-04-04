Rafael van der Vaart criticises Georginio Wijnaldum for choosing PSG

Former Real Madrid player Rafael van der Vaart has criticised Georginio Wijnaldum for choosing to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The former Liverpool player joined PSG last summer on a free after his contract expired and it isn’t going as smoothly as hoped. Wijnaldum was a key part of the midfield on Merseyside but has been far more of a role player on the Seine.

As Sport point out, Wijnaldum has appeared on 32 occasions but is averaging less than an hour per appearance, as he competes with Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gana Gueye for a spot in midfield.

It had been publicly reported that Wijnaldum had an offer to join Barcelona and unite with former national team coach Ronald Koeman at the time. Instead he chose PSG, with some saying that had doubled his prospective earnings in Catalonia.

For his part, van der Vaart thought little of his choice.

“Wijnaldum made a mistake by choosing Paris Saint-Germain. Now Georginio will understand the importance of knowing how to choose.”

He then went on to praise Steven Berghuis for moving from Feyenoord to Ajax in order to illustrate his point.