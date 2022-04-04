Pedro Rodriguez visits former teammates at Barcelona training ground

Former Barcelona player Pedro Rodriguez was back in the Catalan capital this weekend and took the opportunity to catch up with a few of his former teammates.

A World Cup winner with Spain, Pedro was also a crucial part of Pep Guardiola’s spell in charge at Barcelona. He shared a dressing room with current players Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Dani Alves and manager Xavi Hernandez.

He took his children to Camp Nou on Sunday night to see Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Sevilla, posting photos to his Instagram with Busquets, Alves and Pedri Gonzalez after the match.

The following day he put up another picture with Alba, Busquets and Xavi at the Ciutat Esportiva training ground in Sant Joan Despi. Pedro currently plays for Lazio and has recently made it public that he would like to return to Spain to be closer to his family after his spell in Rome. Where that would be remains unclear.

