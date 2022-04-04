Paris journalist reports that Kylian Mbappe will spurn Real Madrid to stay at PSG

The saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe has had many chapters added to it in the past year, but it appears there may be another one.

According to RMC reporter Daniel Riolo, Mbappe will be staying in Ligue 1 for the coming season. Riolo believes that Mbappe will make an announcement on the matter in the coming weeks, once Paris Saint-Germain‘s season reaches its conclusion.

🗣️💬 "Ça sera plutôt en mai qu'on le saura !" 💣 Selon @DanielRiolo, Mbappé annoncera sa décision de rester au PSG à l'issue du championnat, dans quelques semaines. pic.twitter.com/iVTclOPtdC — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) April 4, 2022

Real Madrid have been acknowledged as the frontrunner for Mbappe’s signature this summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of June. The deal had seemed all but done and it’s worth wondering whether this might be a negotiation tactic for the player.

Earlier in the evening, Sport had carried another story broken by Jerome Rothen. According to the former PSG player, a third club alongside Madrid and PSG had entered the race for Mbappe. Although he didn’t mention which club it was, he did confirm that it was not Barcelona.