Ousmane Dembele second only to Karim Benzema in La Liga assist charts

Barcelona’s excellent form continued at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Sevilla and both of those owe a good deal to the improved form of Ousmane Dembele.

Despite enduring a tough four years at the Catalan club, plagued by injuries and then a rocky relationship with the fans and the club over his contract this season, it appears things are finally functioning for Dembele at Barcelona.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has shown more belief in the Frenchman than anyone since he came in, calling him one of the best in the world at his position. Even with negotiations over his contract breaking down, Xavi continued to give him a key role in the side.

Dembele has repaid that good faith with some scintillating play down the right-hand side and his most effective spell at Barcelona yet. With his assist for Pedri’s wondergoal at the weekend, he moved onto 10 league assists this season as noted in Mundo Deportivo.

Just the second player to reach double-figures, only Karim Benzema is ahead of him on 11. Oscar Trejo of Rayo Vallecano rounds out the top three with 9. On top of that, he has reached that figure in just 13 games, exactly half of those played by Benzema and Trejo.

Reports have it that Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is currently in Morocco to meet with Dembele’s agent in an attempt to thrash out a deal.