Luis Suarez reportedly working to convince Ronald Araujo to stay at Barcelona

Luis Suarez could be key for Barcelona this summer.

The Uruguayan striker, once of La Blaugrana but now of Atletico Madrid, has reportedly been key in convincing his Uruguayan teammate Ronald Araujo to stay at Barcelona.

Araujo’s contract with La Blaugrana is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and negotiations between himself and the club to renew it had been dragging on. He’s become a key man for them.

And that’s where Suarez stepped in according to Gerard Romero.

Suarez, who enjoyed six trophy-laden seasons at Camp Nou before departing for Atletico in the summer of 2020, knows that Barcelona is a good place to be for any ambitious player.

And Araujo certainly is that.

The 23-year-old centre-back broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of last season and has formed a superb partnership with Gerard Pique at the heart of La Blaugrana’s defence.

Valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, Araujo has made 73 first-team appearances for Barcelona in all competitions and has also earned nine caps for the Uruguayan national team.