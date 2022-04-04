Kylian Mbappe spooks Real Madrid with comments after Paris Saint-Germain’s win over Lorient

Kylian Mbappe has spooked Real Madrid.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker scored a brace and provided three assists in their 5-1 defeat of Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening before making some interesting comments post-match.

The 23-year-old was asked about his future; his contract with PSG expires at the end of this season and it’s assumed that he’s going to join Madrid on a free transfer when it does.

“I haven’t made a decision but there are new elements,” Mbappe said as carried by Marca. “What are they? New elements. I’m calm, trying to make the best decision with my loved ones.

“If I had made a decision I would have said it, I would have fronted up. I always front up. I don’t have to hide. I want to make the best possible decision. It’s not an easy decision.”

When asked whether it was possible that he could stay at PSG by the assembled press Mbappe said that it was. Despite this, Madrid remain calm about the situation and still believe he’ll join.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and has since played 209 games across all competitions for the French club, contributing 160 goals and 81 assists.

He’s also earned 54 caps for France and scored 26 goals.

Alongside Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Barcelona playmaker Pedri he’s thought to be one of the very brightest stars of the new generation.