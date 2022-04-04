Kylian Mbappe could stay at Paris Saint-Germain for one more year by signing short-term deal

Kylian Mbappe’s future is far from clear.

He spoke about new elements influencing his decision about next season after Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient last night and it’s no longer taken for granted that he’s joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires at the end of this season and the Santiago Bernabeu has long seemed to be his eventual destination. But while that may be the case, Diario Sport report that the French club want to delay that for as long as is possible.

So their plan is to offer Mbappe a two-year contract with a signing-on bonus similar to what Madrid are offering him. The deal would make him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

The contract will include an exit clause in summer 2023 once the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is over and done with. The powers-that-be at PSG are determined Mbappe goes to that tournament with the face of the French national team as their man.