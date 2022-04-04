Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has dubbed Manchester City one of the Champions League favourites.

Simeone’s men take on Man City at the Wanda Metropolitano tomorrow in the home leg of their Champions League quarter final tie.

Atleti haven’t had the best of season so far, while City are atop the Premier League and looking just as strong in the Champions League.

Simeone’s men dumped Manchester United out in the last round, but they have a much more difficult task this time around.

And Simeone himself is under no illusions, believing City are one of the favourites this season as they look to win their first ever Champions League title.

“Man City have better players than us. City and Bayern have the biggest chance to win this competition,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“What I like most is teams that play well, like City. It’s a pleasure to see them play.”

This will likely be a clash of styles between two managers with very different perceptions of football.

And while City are indeed overwhelming favourites, Atleti take joy and encouragement from being the underdog, setting up an interesting tie.