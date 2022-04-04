Carlo Ancelotti could miss Real Madrid’s trip to Chelsea as he’s still positive for covid-19

Carlo Ancelotti is a doubt for Real Madrid’s trip to Chelsea.

The Italian coach tested positive for covid-19 last Wednesday and as a result missed Los Blancos’ 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

It had been expected that he’d be back in time for the trip to London for this Wednesday evening’s game but Cope have reported that he’s still testing positive.

Madrid are playing Chelsea – Ancelotti’s former club – in the quarter-final of the Champions League. He’ll do another PCR today and if he tests positive he’ll do another on Wednesday.

In his absence, it’s thought that his son Davide Ancelotti will take charge of Madrid just like he did in Galicia at the weekend.

Madrid were knocked out of last season’s Champions League by Chelsea; they drew the first leg of the semi-final at the Alfredo de Stefano 1-1 before losing the second 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

They’ll hope to right that wrong and avenge the defeat this week.