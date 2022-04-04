Bayern Munich to arrive at Villarreal match with several key doubts

Bayern Munich will arrive in Castellon as heavy favourites for their Champions League quarter-final with Villarreal on Wednesday night, but for the first leg they will have to do without some key names.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann will have to wait to find out whether he can count on star midfielder Joshua Kimmich. He is awaiting the birth of his child with his partner and if the child is not born before Wednesday, he would be ruled out. However the latest is that the child has been born and Kimmich should travel with the squad.

The absence of Corentin Tolisso appears to be more certain according to BILD via Diario AS, but has less chance of appearing on Wednesday. He picked up a muscle injury in training on Monday which will see him miss the tie.

On top of that, it appears ever more likely that Alphonso Davies will also miss the match. The lightning fast left-back has been suffering from myocarditis since contracting Covid-19 at the beginning of the year. Although he is back training with his colleagues, Bayern are keen to play it safe with his recovery. Eric Choupo-Moting has also come down with a case of Covid-19 just days ago and may also miss the trip.

Image via Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images