Barcelona’s Ansu Fati sets sights on La Liga fixture for injury return

The good news continues to roll in for Barcelona fans lately and soon they may have another exciting talent to enjoy on the pitch.

Ansu Fati has set a date for his return. With training going well, the 19-year-old is aiming to be back on the 18th of April when Cadiz visit Camp Nou. That would be their next league game at home too.

As Sport comment here, Fati has been responding well to his recovery programme so far and is enjoying being back on the pitch. He returned to training on the 25th of March and things are going swimmingly since. Barcelona intend to bring him on for the final ten minutes of three matches in a row as a starting point for reintroducing him to the rhythm of matches.

There were concerns about his decision to avoid surgery in his recovery against the recommendation of the club doctors. Fati had already missed a significant part of the season after surgery and after injuring his hamstring in January, was keen to take a different path this time.