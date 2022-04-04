Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Leeds United star Raphinha ahead of this summer.

The Brazilian winger has impressed this season, scoring nine times and assisting three in the Premier League.

As a result, he is being heavily linked with a move away, and Barca are high on the list of possible destinations.

Last week, however, it was reported that Barca would only make a move for Raphinha if they couldn’t manage to tie Ousmane Dembélé down to a new contract.

But according to a fresh report from Diario AS, Barca view Raphinha as a complimentary player to Dembélé and a new deal for the Frenchman wouldn’t impact plans to sign the Leeds United star.

Though, it is claimed that should Raphinha arrive, Barca would likely decide not to make the loan signing of Adama Traore permanent at the end of this season.

The Blaugrana have an option to buy in the Wolves star’s deal, but whether they activate it appears to depend on what other options Barca can find this summer.