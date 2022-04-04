Barcelona measuring up to the best in Europe in 2022

Barcelona moved into second place on Sunday night with a 1-0 victory over Sevilla. It was their sixth straight victory in La Liga and took them level on points with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, although Barcelona have the advantage on head-to-head and goal difference.

Their rapid ascent to almost the top of the table has been moving at breakneck speed since the arrival of reinforcements in January. It’s also the highest Barcelona have been in the table all season and given they were ninth when Xavi took over, shows significant progress.

Some are even calling them the best team in La Liga at the moment, having beaten closest rivals Atletico, Real Madrid and Sevilla in February, March and April. Barcelona have also gained the most points in 2022 (29 out of 33), drawing just twice against Granada and Espanyol.

As Mundo Deportivo point out, only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool can surpass those numbers in Europe. They have gained 31 points from a possible 33, while Atletico Madrid are the next best with 28 points from a possible 36.