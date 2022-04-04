Barcelona Femeni sell out all 50,000 tickets released in less than a day

Camp Nou made waves around the world last week as 91,553 people attended Barcelona Femeni against Real Madrid Femenino. It set a record at for the highest attendance at an official women’s football match.

It appears as if the fever for Barcelona Femeni has not faded. Having beaten Real Madrid in the quarter-finals 8-3 on aggregate, they now face Wolfsburg in the semi-finals, due to take place on Friday the 22nd of April.

🤯 The 5️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ tickets allocated to Club members for the @FCBfemeni @UWCL semifinal at Camp Nou are already sold out! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 4, 2022

Today the club released 50,000 tickets to their members and the Barcelona Socis proved there was an appetite for more. In less than a day, all 50,000 had been taken up by fans.

The remaining tickets will be made available tomorrow for both members and the general public, which are being sold for between €9 and €15.

Last year Barcelona went all the way in the Champions League, beating Chelsea 4-0 in the final. Against Real Madrid chants of “we want to see you in Turin”, where the final is being held, were heard around a raucous Camp Nou.