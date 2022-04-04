Barcelona are now said to have ruled out the signing of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer.

Salah has been tipped to make the move to Camp Nou over recent weeks with his contract situation still rumbling on.

The Egyptian has resisted a new deal at Liverpool so far, despite his current terms only covering up to 2023.

That has led to links with Barca ahead of this summer, but things have changed over recent days.

Amid reports Salah and Liverpool could be nearing a deal, Barca are said to have completely ruled out the signing.

Diario AS report the Blaugrana have ended interest in Salah because his salary demands are inflexible.

Paired with the fact Liverpool would likely demand a large fee this summer, Salah is off the table for Barca, who are not in a position to pay huge transfer fees and huge salary demands.

It’s likely one or the other for Barca this summer, and they will have to look elsewhere becase of that.