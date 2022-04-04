Barcelona are pushing ahead in their bid to convince Ousmane Dembélé to renew his contract.

The winger is still on course to leave Barca for nothing at the end of this season having rejected renewal offers so far.

Dembélé believes he is worth more than what is being offered and has held out up to this point.

But following criticism over his stance, the Frenchman has done the talking on the pitch, putting together some excellent form.

Dembélé has managed eight assists and a goal in his last six La Liga appearances, and suddenly, Barca are taking notice of his demands.

According to Diario AS, Barca chief Mateu Alemany has flown to Marrakesh, Morocco, in order to hold fresh conversations with Dembélé’s agent, Moussa Sissoko.

Dembélé is said to be keen to stay at Camp Nou, but his agent wants him to be paid what he is worth, meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez is also desperate to keep his star winger.

The question now is how much Barca are willing to pay to keep hold of Dembélé as they continue to attempt to limit spend in the name of completing transfers in the summer.