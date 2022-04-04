Aston Villa are keen to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona when his loan deal ends

Aston Villa are keen to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The Brazilian playmaker is currently on loan at Villa Park from La Blaugrana and while they’ve hit a poor run of form they’re still keen to sign him on a permanent deal according to Diario Sport.

Steven Gerrard is happy with Coutinho’s level of performance in the Premier League and has spoken about the need for significant investment in this coming summer transfer window.

It’s thought that Coutinho would cost Villa around €40m.

The 29-year-old endured a miserable spell at Camp Nou after joining from Liverpool in 2018 for €135m. The Carioca provided 25 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona in 106 appearances there.

Since joining Villa, Coutinho has contributed four goals and three assists in eleven appearances. He’s also earned a recall to the Brazilian national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Coutinho has 68 caps to date and has scored 20 goals.